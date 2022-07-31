Louise M. Barrera (Sanchez)

April 30, 1932 – July 25, 2022

Louise M. Barrera, age 90, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Waters of Oak Creek. She was born in Racine, April 30, 1932, daughter of the late Felipe and Mildred (nee: Filicetti) Sanchez.

Louise was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School, “Class of 1950.” Louise had a strong work ethic and was employed in food service at the YMCA, Circle Inn, and Dino’s. She was a longtime member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and lastly a member of United Lutheran Church, where she was a choir member and volunteered in the food pantry. Louise was a member of Vittoria Colonna. She enjoyed playing bocce and tennis. Not only was she a huge Brewers fan, but she enjoyed the Bucks and the Packers. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Linda Bolles, Elizabeth Barrera, David Barrera (Anna Browne), Gary Barrera (Lila Hillman); daughter-in-law, Aurelia Barrera; grandchildren: Lea Barrera, Nicholas Bolles, Carina (CJ) Erickson, David (Amy) Barrera Jr., Carissa (Nicholas) Wentorf, Casandra Wilbrandt; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Derald (Solvai) Sanchez; close cousins: Mary Louise Mickelson, Mickey and Jerry Filcetti other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Manuel Barrera Jr., and brother, Phillip Sanchez.

A funeral service and Vittoria Colonna service celebrating Louise’s life will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:00 AM. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to United Lutheran Church have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Waters of Oak Creek and Legacy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

