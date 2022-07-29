Louise M. Barrera (Sanchez)

April 30, 1932—July 25, 2022
Louise M. Barrera, age 90, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Waters of Oak Creek.
A funeral service and Vittoria Colonna service celebrating Louise’s life will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:00 AM. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to United Lutheran Church have been suggested by the family.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: