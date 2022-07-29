 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louise M. Barrera (Sanchez)

Louise M. Barrera (Sanchez)

April 30, 1932—July 25, 2022

Louise M. Barrera, age 90, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Waters of Oak Creek.

A funeral service and Vittoria Colonna service celebrating Louise’s life will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:00 AM. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to United Lutheran Church have been suggested by the family.

