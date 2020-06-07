Louise Langlieb (Nee: Haskel)

February 22, 1926 – June 4, 2020
RACINE—Louise Langlieb passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday June 4, 2020 at Lakeshore at Siena in Racine, Wisconsin at the age of 94. Louise was born in Hartford, CT, was a resident of West Hempstead, NY for 58 years before moving to Racine.
Surviving are her children, Barry Langlieb of Honolulu, HI, Donald Langlieb (Sharon) of Racine, WI , Claudia Mendoza (Leo) of Denver, CO, grandsons Jeffrey (LaVonne), great granddaughter Grace of Sturtevant, WI, Nicholas (Holli) and great granddaughter Milena of Marquette, MI, sister Helene Vandewege of Ann Arbor, MI, and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention all by name. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward Langlieb as well as 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Please refer to www.meredithfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolences.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
