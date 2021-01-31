Louise Hamilton (nee: Hickey)

Born in Milwaukee, WI, Louise moved to Portland as a very young child and graduated from Oregon State University. Following graduation, she directed a nursery school training program for teenage mothers who were unable to master high school academics. She moved to Racine following her marriage to James M. Hamilton in 1945. A lifelong advocate for children, she raised her own five children while also championing children in the community. She volunteered as a remedial reading teacher, a member of the Governor's Committee on Children and Youth and as a member of the Wisconsin Welfare Council. She was a board member and officer for numerous civic organizations including The Visiting Nurse Association, Racine Area United Way Grants Committee, Racine Planning Council and Racine Area Foundation. Her lifelong generosity and belief in community service provided an amazing role model for her family. She was an active outdoorswoman and taught her family to love nature.