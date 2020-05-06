Louise A. Williams (Nee: Papara)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 1926 — May 3, 2020

RACINE — Louise A. Williams, age 93, passed away quietly on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence in the presence of family and friends. Born in Racine, the daughter of the late Anthony and Esther (Nee: Alfano) Papara, and sister of the late Anthony Papara, Jr. (Hacienda Heights, CA), Louise was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1944. She was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Richard C. Williams, with whom she shared 45 beautiful years. He preceded her in death, January 1, 2000.

In her younger years, Louise was employed by Rainfair Inc., but she spent the majority of her career with the City of Racine as assistant to several of Racine’s City Clerks. Louise was proud to serve as secretary for the Christopher Columbus Commission which dedicated the Christopher Columbus Causeway on the lakefront near Festival Hall and sponsored yearly scholarships to local youth. Louise was a lifetime, faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and creator of their church life exhibit. She was also a member of the Blake Avenue Group, City Hall Retirees Group and Vittoria Colonna Lodge.

Most important to Louise was her Catholic faith, her family and her friends. She was a generous soul and strong woman who cared lovingly for those in her life.