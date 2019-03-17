Try 3 months for $3
Louise A. Luetten

February 20, 1928—March 14, 2019

BURLINGTON—Louise A. “Louan” Luetten, age 91, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lake Geneva Manor.

Born on February 20, 1928 in Burlington, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (nee Morrissey) Pihringer. She attended and graduated from St. Charles Grade School and Burlington High School. She also attended the Milwaukee School of Business.

On April 7, 1951 at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Ralph Luetten. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington. Ralph preceded her in death on December 19, 1991. Louan was a life-long resident of Burlington and worked as a bookkeeper for Luetten Electric. She also was a receptionist for Drs. Mastalir and Ryall, and a dental assistant for Dr. Ryall. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Ann’s Society. Louan volunteered regularly at St. Charles and worked in the church office. She enjoyed playing bridge and attending plays and other theater productions.

Louan is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (James) Butenhoff; grandchildren, Nick (Molly) Butenhoff and Zack Butenhoff; great-grandchild, Liam Butenhoff; siblings, James (Marilyn) Pihringer and Carol Pihringer; brother-in-law, Roger Luetten; and sisters-in-law, Jane Siegler and Rita Graul. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Kenneth (Bette) Pihringer, brothers and sisters-in-law, Aileen Luetten, Mary Ann (Ray) Seidel, Evelyn Otto and Lucille (Al) Frederick.

The family would like to thank her friend, Judith Bauman and the staff at Lake Geneva Manor for their concern and care during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles School.

Services for Louan will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM until 12:15 PM at the church. Burial will take place immediately following the service at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

