April 10, 1930—June 4, 2023

RACINE—Louisa May Larson, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Kenosha Place.

She was born on April 10, 1930 to the late Herbert and Verna (nee: Snowden) Champion in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Louisa was united in marriage to Elmer C. Larson on April 14, 1948 in Iron Mountain, MI.

She was a graduate of Iron Mountain High School in Iron Mountain, MI.

Louisa was a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church for many years.

Louisa and her husband enjoyed playing Dart ball in Franksville together, playing cards with friends, crocheting, sewing, quilting and making pasties for family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by children: Sue Nielsen, James (Susan) Larson, H. John (Jean) Larson and Nancy Collins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Louisa was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer on January 25, 2003; sisters, Alice Giachino and Joyce Soderberg; brothers, William Champion and Gale Champion; sons-in-law, Buddy Collins and Ozzie Nielsen.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Louisa will be laid to rest alongside her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff at Kenosha Place and Gentiva Hospice for the care and compassion.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404