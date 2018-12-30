Try 1 month for 99¢

November 27, 1922—December 25, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT – Louis Wentworth Buffham, 96, was call by his Lord, Jesus Christ on December 25, 2018.

Louis was born in Racine to the late Roy and Louise (nee Kanetzke) Buffham on November 27, 1922. He served in the United States Army Infantry during World War II in Germany from 1940 to 1942. Lou was united in marriage to Dorothy Emma Phillips at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine on October 12, 1963. He was employed by Massey Ferguson and Racine Junction Savings and Loan as an accountant for many years.

Lou was a faithful and active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He served as Treasurer for the church Board. Lou appreciated Wisconsin, in particular, the State’s history. He enjoyed traveling with in Wisconsin. Lou was an avid reader. He had a talent for woodworking, especially making picture frames.

Lou will be deeply missed by his wife, Dorothy; brother-in-law, Ralph Wehlitz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Francis Buffham and Norma Wehlitz.

A celebration of Lou’s life will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Saturday morning, January 5, 2019 with Pastor Jesse Gullion officiating. Visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Friday evening, January 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Interment will occur at Mound Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

