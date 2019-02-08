March 10, 1929 — January 31, 2019
RACINE — Louis “Tom” Vance, 89, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home — Boland Hall on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Tom was born on March 10, 1929, the son of the late Louis R. and Margaret K. (nee: Nelson) Vance. He proudly served his nation with the US Army from 1959 – 1961. He also received a B.S. in education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.
Tom taught social studies at Washington Park High School and Gilmore Middle School. He had been active at First United Methodist Church, The Racine Theater Guild, Meals on Wheels and the Danish Brotherhood.
Tom’s wishes were to have a private interment next to his parents at Mound Cemetery.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.