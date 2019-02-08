Try 1 month for 99¢

March 10, 1929 — January 31, 2019

RACINE — Louis “Tom” Vance, 89, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home — Boland Hall on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Tom was born on March 10, 1929, the son of the late Louis R. and Margaret K. (nee: Nelson) Vance. He proudly served his nation with the US Army from 1959 – 1961. He also received a B.S. in education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Tom taught social studies at Washington Park High School and Gilmore Middle School. He had been active at First United Methodist Church, The Racine Theater Guild, Meals on Wheels and the Danish Brotherhood.

Tom’s wishes were to have a private interment next to his parents at Mound Cemetery.

