WATERFORD—Louis Paetsch, 80, died at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau after a heart attack on Jan 2. Louis received his BA degree at UW-Stevens Point in 1964 and was hired to teach history and physical education at Waterford junior high at the former Agricultural Building in Rochester where he met his wife Mary, also a teacher. In 1969 he moved to Fox River Middle School. In 1968 he received his Masters degree in history from UW-Whitewater.

Louis joined Waterford’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad in 1970 and served for 35 years. Louis and Mike Weckworth, a fireman friend from Merrill, authored “When the Ranger’s Reigned” the story of the Merrill Rangers semi-pro baseball in the 1950’s. Louis also worked for ten years for Scott Industries in East Troy.

Louis’ parents: were Louis and Ruth Paetsch of Merrill. His sister Ellen Ayotte (Lenny) resides in Fairbanks, along with niece Janet Bartels (Tom) (children Tana and Landon) and nephew John Ayotte (Tisha) (children Silas and Xochi ).

Mary’s daughter Michelle (Chelle) was eight years old when they met. “Mr. Paetsch” became “Dad” on June 4, 1965 when Mary and Louie married. Daughter, Michelle Byrne (John) reside in Greenville, SC along with their son, Devin Byrne. granddaughter Carolyn Larson (Jacques) (nee Byrne) live in Charleston, SC with son, Jack (9). One of Louis’ favorite memories is attending the 1996 Summer Olympics with the Byrne family. Louis’ son, Tim, resides in Racine. His son Peter lives in Chicago with his wife Kristin Hovious and their two children: Julian (14) and Evaline (13).

After 40 years of memories, in 2019 the original cottage was demolished by a pine tree. Son Peter and granddaughter Carrie coordinated the construction of the new cottage. Louis spent much of his last year at the cabin in Tomahawk pontooning, along with watching the Bucks and the St. Louis Cardinals. Mr. Paetsch’s life was dedicated to service to his family, students, and community.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer both in Waterford and Tomahawk. Donations in the memory of Louis can be made to the First Congregational Church of Rochester or to the Waterford Recreation Department. Donations to the Rec Department can be dropped off or mailed to 819 W Main Street Waterford 53185, noting in Memory of Mr. Paetsch.