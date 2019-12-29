Louis "Louie" G. Falaschi
April 24, 1926 – December 27, 2019
Louis "Louie" G. Falaschi, 93, of Pleasant Prairie passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.
Louie was born in Racine on April 24, 1926 to Alfredo and Josephine (Gallo) Falaschi, and made Racine (Little Italy on Blake Avenue) his home the first few decades of his life. He attended Horlick High School in Racine, and upon his 18th birthday was drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served in the European Theatre during the 2nd World War.
On May 26, 1962, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Lucia “Lucy” V. Cosenza (Kenosha) at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church in Kenosha.
While still in high school, Louie began his 45-year career at Western Publishing in Racine, until his retirement in 1988. Many of Louie's years at Western were spent working 6-day weeks, and he was proud of the joy that “Little Golden Books” brought to generations of children.
Deep love of music was the common thread woven throughout the fabric of Louie's life. It was in his generous nature to have passed this on to his children. An “engineer” at heart (if not vocation), Louie would often take apart and analyze “how things worked”, and inevitably would figure them out. This was true in musical composition as well. He had the rare gift of being both a technician of all things musical (as well as mechanical), and sensitivity to the “why” of things. Although our patriarch was a simple man, there was an elegance to his simplicity.
Louie and Lucy were long time members of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church in Kenosha, and later in life became members at St. Anne in Pleasant Prairie. Louie was a long-time member of the Roma Lodge in Racine. As a younger man, he drummed with Racine's “Boys of '76” drum and bugle corps. He was an accomplished (and tireless) dancer. If there was a microphone within reach (and maybe some accompanying music), he would invariably offer his rendition of “All of Me”. Louie was his kids' biggest musical “groupie” and always relished being able to travel to hear his children perform — even when his health began to fail. He loved watching Badgers and Packers football, and actually lived long enough to see his Cubs finally win another championship. For many years he would meet daily with his Coffee Gumbas at Mac's Deli. Louie had the privilege of taking an “Honor Flight” for veterans to Washington DC, with his beloved Alfred as his chaperone.
Louie is survived by his daughters, Gina, of Somers, Ann (Steven) Fredriksson of Pleasant Prairie, and his “excellent” son, Alfred, of Madison; two grandchildren, Joseph Fredriksson of Lander, Wyoming, and Louisa (Matthew) Postlewait of Pleasant Prairie. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Dora Anderson and brother-in-law, Louis Cosenza, both of Kenosha, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Josephine, his wife, Lucia “Lucy” Falaschi; sisters Mary and Rose, brothers Jim, Joe and Frank, sister-in-law Dorothy Cosenza, and a daughter-in-law, Kate Falaschi.
Funeral Services honoring Louis' life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie. A visitation will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home, on Monday, December 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the kind caregivers of Robin Way, the angels walking among us at Hospice Alliance, his Pastor, Father Bob Weighner, and Deacon Rich Stanula from St. Anne. All of you treated this great man with Christ's love.
