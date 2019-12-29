Louis "Louie" G. Falaschi

Louie and Lucy were long time members of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church in Kenosha, and later in life became members at St. Anne in Pleasant Prairie. Louie was a long-time member of the Roma Lodge in Racine. As a younger man, he drummed with Racine's “Boys of '76” drum and bugle corps. He was an accomplished (and tireless) dancer. If there was a microphone within reach (and maybe some accompanying music), he would invariably offer his rendition of “All of Me”. Louie was his kids' biggest musical “groupie” and always relished being able to travel to hear his children perform — even when his health began to fail. He loved watching Badgers and Packers football, and actually lived long enough to see his Cubs finally win another championship. For many years he would meet daily with his Coffee Gumbas at Mac's Deli. Louie had the privilege of taking an “Honor Flight” for veterans to Washington DC, with his beloved Alfred as his chaperone.