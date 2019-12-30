Louis 'Louie' G. Falaschi

Funeral Services honoring Louis’ life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie. A visitation will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home, on Monday, December 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.