September 29, 1931—August 13, 2021

Louis L. Polzin Jr., age 89, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born in Neillsville, WI September 29, 1931, son of the late Louis and Myrtle (nee: Wren) Polzin Sr.

Louis proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. On September 26, 1954 he was united in marriage to Georgia Lenzke who preceded him in death April 7, 2021. He was a self-employed painter and also worked at Chrysler for many years until his retirement. An avid outdoorsman, Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing and belonged to the Wisconsin Sportsman Association and the Belle City Sportsman Club. He also enjoyed bowling, church festivals, finding a great deal at the Seven Mile Fair and feeding the squirrels, birds, and chipmunks. Above all, Louis cherished time spent with family at his mobile home in Neillsville.

Surviving are his children: Larry (Linda) Polzin, Randy Polzin, Corey (Corrie) Polzin; 11 grandchildren: Lance, Heidi, Leif, Randy Jr., Nicholas, Laura, Lane, Trevor, Cassandra, Dalton and Amanda; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Jarvela; sister-in-law, Chris Polzin; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Lucille, Betty, Eleanor, and four brothers: Robert, Marvin, Thomas, and Lamont.