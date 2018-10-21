March 18, 1929—October 12, 2018
Louis J. Szabo, age 89, of Destin, FL was called home October 12, 2018.
He was born March 18, 1929 in Racine, WI to the late Louis G. and Joan Toth Szabo. Louis grew up in Racine, WI and was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, class of 1947. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran as well as a certified member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Louis was also a Master Mason of Lodge #18, York Rite 32nd Degree, at Commandry #10, in Racine WI. He spent many summers on Bohners Lake and Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin with the best of neighbors and friends. After his retirement in 1997, he and his wife relocated to Destin, FL where they were members of the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club. Louis enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing to the Glenn Miller Orchestra and listening to his Hungarian Gypsy music; but most of all, living life to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Joel Swetish and Steve Olah, Jr.; nephews Michael Johnson and Daryle Olah; mother and father-in-law Anna and Steve Olah; and best friends Theresa and Joe Humor. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Dorothy M. Szabo; children David Szabo of Racine, WI, Lisa Kuecker of Florida and Sharon Nobles of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Meredith Szabo (fiancé Pete Simon) of Orlando, FL, Kyle Szabo of Birmingham, AL, Ashley Kueker of Wartburg, TN, Stephanie Ball of Wartburg, TN and McKenna Nobles of Birmingham, AL; four great-grandchildren; sister Joan T. Swetish of Racine, WI; Niece Sue Johnson, of Racine, WI and Nephew Rick Johnson of Racine, WI; extended family Linda and Jeff Rasmussen, Nancy and Rick Marcado, Cheryl Szabo-Strickland and Mary Jane Bullock; Cousins Alex Sabo and wife Beth and Jerry Wridt and wife Sally. and a host of other family, colleagues and close friends.
A memorial service will held at 11:00am, Friday November 09, 2018 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182. Pastor Don Frelitz will officiate. A reception will follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Dr., Racine, WI 53404. Special thanks to Cheryl Szabo-Strickland, for always being there and helping us navigate through all this. Also to Dr. Steven Zimmerman of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Dr. Mose Hayes of Sacred Heart Hospital of Pensacola and Dr. Thabet AlSheikh of Covenant Hospice. To leave online condolences for the family visit www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
