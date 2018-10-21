Louis J. Szabo
March 18, 1929 - October 12, 2018
Louis J. Szabo , age 89, of Miramar Beach, FL originally of Racine, WI.
Committal of cremated remains with military honors will be at 11:00am November 09, 2018 in the chapel at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182. Pastor Don Frelitz will officiate.
Committal of cremated remains with military honors will be at 11:00am November 09, 2018 in the chapel at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182. Pastor Don Frelitz will officiate.
