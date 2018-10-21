Try 1 month for 99¢

Louis J. Szabo

March 18, 1929 - October 12, 2018

Louis J. Szabo , age 89, of Miramar Beach, FL originally of Racine, WI.

Committal of cremated remains with military honors will be at 11:00am November 09, 2018 in the chapel at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182. Pastor Don Frelitz will officiate.

Arrangements entrusted to Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL. Please visit www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com/obituary/louis-szabo to view the full obituary and leave online condolences for the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Louis J. Szabo
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments