Louis J. Floch M.D.
0 comments

Louis J. Floch M.D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louis J. Floch M.D.

August 7, 1930—February 27, 2020

RACINE—With his family by his side, Louis J. Floch M.D., age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Healthcare Network, St. Catherine’s High School or to the University of Manitoba Medical College have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Floch, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News