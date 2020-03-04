August 7, 1930—February 27, 2020
RACINE—With his family by his side, Louis J. Floch M.D., age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Healthcare Network, St. Catherine’s High School or to the University of Manitoba Medical College have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
