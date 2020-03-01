Louis J. Floch M.D.

On May 23, 1955, Louis was united in marriage to the love of his life, Merle McFeetors at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He started his career in Flin Flon. He then moved his family to Mohall, North Dakota where he was in general practice for five years. In 1962 he moved his family to Milwaukee to pursue a three-year residency in Obstetrics/Gynecology at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Louis joined Racine Medical Clinic as their first OB/GYN in 1965. He spent the next 24 years bringing joy to countless people while delivering thousands of babies in Racine. Louis was a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the Wisconsin Medical and Racine County Medical Societies, and served on the board of St. Monica’s Senior Living Home. Louis was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, and a competitive member of the Racine Curling Club for 35 years. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Louis enjoyed golfing with his friends, traveling with Merle, taking family trips to Manitoba and Siesta Key, Florida, and attending his grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events. Spending time with his family gave him the most joy.