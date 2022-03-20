Jan. 2, 1923—March 12, 2022

RACINE — Louis J. Andrea, age 99, of Racine, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Louis was born in Kenosha on January 2, 1923, the son of the late Bruno and Olga (nee: Cosentino) Andrea.

He attended Kenosha schools.

Louis was a WWII veteran. He served in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. On November 28, 1942, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, he was united in marriage to Rose J. Sorenson. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2016.

Louis had two children: Lois (Jurgen W.) Seiffert and David L. Sadly, David preceded him in death on November 27, 1992.

He had three granddaughters: Donna, Diane and Debra Andrea; and a grandson, Doug L. Seiffert. He had six great-grandchildren: Katrina, D’Shaun, D’Angelo, Cianna, David, and Isabella.

Along with his wife and son, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen Misurelli and Josephine Andrea.

Louis was a devoted husband to his wife, Rose, of 73 years. He was an amazing father, always there with his love and support for Davis and Lois. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a fun loving “Uncle Louie” to extended family. He loved people and loved to have fun. He had a smile and energy like no other. He always thought of others before himself. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI

262-552-9000

William J. Althaus-Associate