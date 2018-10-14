DOVER—Louis F. Gresl, 96, of Town of Dover, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Louis will take place Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery with full military honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 19, 2019 at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home from 4pm to 6:30pm. A prayer service and rosary service will follow. A second visitation will be held on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30am until 10:30am.
Please go to: www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com for full obituary notice.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
