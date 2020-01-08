October 25, 1943—January 4, 2020

RACINE—Louis E. Mordja Jr., age 76, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, October 25, 1943, son of the late Mildred (Nee: Gloede) and Louis Mordja Sr.

Louis attended William Horlick High School. He was united in marriage to Jill E. Evans who preceded him in death, February 23, 1993. Louis owned and operated a truck driving business. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and also loved working on cars. Louis will forever be remembered as a great story teller and jokester. Most of all he cherished time spent with his family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Kelly Williams, Leanna (Michael) Fiorita, Vicki (David) Trossen, Amy Mordja, Daniel (Alissa) Mordja; his grandchildren, Jason (Danielle), Jordan, Luke (Jenna), Nicholas, Seth, Taylor and Tess, Tucker; one great-grandson, Jase; sisters and brother, Jackie Jones, Judy (John) Gabor, Dennis Mordja; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen Guarascio “Sis”, Jack (Beverly) Evans; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne; granddaughter, Christine; mother-in-law, Helen Evans; sisters-in-law, Connie and Roberta; and brother-in-law, Butch.

