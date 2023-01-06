Louis Anthony Cosenza

Lou is survived by his son, Lou, Jr. (Sue); daughter, Janet; grandchildren, Rhianon Del Ponte, Michael Kraning and Emilie (Shawn) Jozwiak and great-grandchildren, Lacey Jozwiak, Bailee and Addison Kraning and sister-in-law, Marji Kintis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, two sisters, Lucy Falaschi and Dora Anderson, whom he missed deeply.

Funeral Services honoring Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need to have Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lou will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.