Louis A. Rannow Sr.

Louie graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1945” and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947. On May 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Marilyn T. Frank. They were married for 64 years before Marilyn passed away January 6, 2013. Louis was employed by Western Publishing Co for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. When his children were growing up Louis served as Corps Director of the Junior Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and fishing. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather “Papa” who will be dearly missed.