Louis A. Peccarelli

June 2, 1926—June 2, 2022
RACINE—Louis Anthony Peccarelli, “Lou”, age 96, passed away at home on June 2, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones on his 96th birthday. He was born in Newark, NJ, the first of four children of the late Adolph Louis and Mary (Nee: Marano) Peccarelli.
Lou graduated from Nutley High School, “Class of 1944”. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 aboard the US Monongahela ending up stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. Upon his discharge, he followed a Navy friend to Beloit, WI where he attended and graduated from Beloit College and met his future wife Muriel Lindemann from Racine. They married, moved to Racine, and raised 3 sons. Muriel passed away from cancer on May 18, 1970. After the passing of Muriel, Lou was blessed a second time in finding love with Sharon Nelson. They were married December 4, 1971. Upon their marriage they combined Sharon’s three daughters and Lou’s three sons, making their version of the Brady Bunch. Lou was employed by Twin Disc for 29 years, retiring in 1985 as Director of Marketing Communications. Lou enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, dancing, cooking, eating, listening to 3-Tenors, and anything that involved family. He will be remembered for his love for his family and a passion for good food. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who over the years shared a lifetime of tears, joy, and laughter and who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sharon; six children: Dale (Kathy) Peccarelli, Mark (Marianne) Peccarelli, Brian (Jane) Peccarelli, Theresa (Craig) Driscoll, Tammy Rosenberg, Amy (Don) Prellberg; 13 grandchildren: Jon (Dianna), Jared, Megan, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Sarah, Sam (Emily), Max, Andrew (Marissa), Olivia, Abbey, Ally (Ken); eight great-grandchildren: Lauren, Netta, Ginny, Gavin, Chase, Landon, Keegan, and Patrick; special niece and nephew: Linda and Jim Finnigan; other nieces; nephews; relatives; and dear friends.
In addition to his parents; and first wife; he was preceded in death by his siblings: Anthony Peccarelli, Emil Peccarelli, and Marie Grisanti.
A memorial service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Leland Longrie officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. A private burial with full military honors will be held on a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts go to Aurora at Home or SAFE Haven of Racine.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nicholas Pryomski, Dr. Anthony Locurto, and the Healthcare Workers from Aurora at Home for their loving and compassionate care.
