Louis A. Peccarelli

Lou graduated from Nutley High School, “Class of 1944”. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 aboard the US Monongahela ending up stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. Upon his discharge, he followed a Navy friend to Beloit, WI where he attended and graduated from Beloit College and met his future wife Muriel Lindemann from Racine. They married, moved to Racine, and raised 3 sons. Muriel passed away from cancer on May 18, 1970. After the passing of Muriel, Lou was blessed a second time in finding love with Sharon Nelson. They were married December 4, 1971. Upon their marriage they combined Sharon’s three daughters and Lou’s three sons, making their version of the Brady Bunch. Lou was employed by Twin Disc for 29 years, retiring in 1985 as Director of Marketing Communications. Lou enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, dancing, cooking, eating, listening to 3-Tenors, and anything that involved family. He will be remembered for his love for his family and a passion for good food. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who over the years shared a lifetime of tears, joy, and laughter and who will be dearly missed.