LouDella Schiltz

LouDella Schiltz

Aug. 29, 1953 – Feb. 20, 2022

RACINE — LouDella Schlitz, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

A celebration of LouDella's life and homegoing will be held NEXT Monday, March 7, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Bishop James Ford officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when it becomes available.

