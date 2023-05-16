Dec. 13, 1935—May 11, 2023
DURHAM, NC—Louann Carol Lawson (nee Rezabek), 87, of Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, Racine, WI, and Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born December 13, 1935, in Oak Park, IL to the late Ann (nee Hajek) and Louis Rezabek. Louann was the valedictorian of her high school class and married her high school sweetheart Harold Lawson. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked for many years at M&H International. She was a longtime member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
Louann was the loving wife of the late Harold Lawson; dear mother of Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Jennifer) Lawson, the late Leslie (Ralph) Woods, and Christopher Lawson; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Joshua) Mohr, Jessica (Jonathan) Knoll, Caroline (Bill) Prange, Jim Lawson, Peter (Libby) Lawson, Tom Lawson, and Michael Lawson; proud great-grandmother of seven; and fond sister of Janis (William) Haberichter and the late Judith Rezabek.
Visitation Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial private.
Information 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.