DURHAM, NC—Louann Carol Lawson (nee Rezabek), 87, of Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, Racine, WI, and Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born December 13, 1935, in Oak Park, IL to the late Ann (nee Hajek) and Louis Rezabek. Louann was the valedictorian of her high school class and married her high school sweetheart Harold Lawson. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked for many years at M&H International. She was a longtime member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.