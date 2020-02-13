Lorrie L. Stewart (Nee: Tighe)
0 comments

Lorrie L. Stewart (Nee: Tighe)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorrie L. Stewart (Nee: Tighe)

RACINE — Lorrie Lee Stewart, age 60, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, February 15, 2020, 3-4 p.m. A service will follow at 4 p.m. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorrie Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News