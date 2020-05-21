Lorraine R. Hanson

Hanson, Lorraine R. “Lorrie,” age 92, of Town of Norway, died at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on Sunday May 17, 2020. Born in Milwaukee the daughter of the late Chester and Clara Nowakowski. Lorrie married Harold “Happy” Hanson on November 15, 1947 at St. Cyrila Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They made their home in the Town of Norway with there two sons Neal and Randy. In later years she enjoyed spending time in her own Beauty Salon at home. Lorrie was a devoted Catholic, a member of St. Thomas Waterford where she worked the Fish Frys and many other activities. Lorrie also volunteered the polling booth for elections at the Town of Norway and she enjoyed bird watching, talking with the neighbors, and crotchet.
Survived by two sons: Neal (Patricia) Hanson of Nazareth, PA & Randy (Loretta) Hanson of Monterey, CA. Grandchildren Leah, Ryan (Whitney Luna) and Sarah, Great-grandson Mathew other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Happy and Daughter-in-law Susan.
Public burial at St. Thomas Cemetery on Tuesday May 26th 12:00 Noon. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials suggested to St. Thomas Church.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
