June 4, 1938—Sept. 18, 2022

Lorraine Marie (Myszkewicz) Schultz passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI. Lorraine was born June 4, 1938, in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Lena (Mamath) Myszkewicz. She attended Burlington High School.

Lorraine married the love of her life, William C. Schultz on September 29, 1956. They began their life together in Racine, WI and adopted two sons. In the spring of 1979, they purchased a farm and moved north to the rural Mondovi area where they operated a dairy farm until 1993.

Lorraine loved hunting and traveled to Canada several times each year to fish. She enjoyed spending time with her dog and mowing her lawn. In the afternoon, you were likely to find her at a local watering hole, Fitzgerald’s Bar, enjoying a cold Leinenkugels beer. Lorraine was a die-hard Packer fan and rarely missed a game on TV. She also loved watching NASCAR racing, especially when Jeff Gordon was winning!

Lorraine is survived by her two children: Bill Schultz, and Joe (Heidi) Schultz; grandchildren: Matt (Kayla) Schultz, David (Kayla) Schultz and Austin Schultz; her great-grandchildren: Korbyn, Kanyn and Sawyer; as well as her sister, Margaret Torkilsen. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, both of their parents, brothers-in-law, Eli Torkilsen and Francis (Bud) Milner and sister-in-law Lucille (Schultz) Milner.

In honor of Lorraine’s wishes, private services will be held by the family at a later date.