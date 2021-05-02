April 13, 1924—April 27, 2021

RACINE — Lorraine M. Stewart (nee: Paton), age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Lorraine was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on April 13, 1924, daughter Hector and Florence (nee: Arndt) Paton.

Lorraine was united in marriage to John H. Stewart on October 24, 1953. She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School and was employed by Greene Mfg. and Walker Mfg., Lorraine was kind and enjoyed helping others and playing bingo, cribbage and the lottery.

She is survived by nieces, other relatives and dear friends, Chique and Jade. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her daughter, Debra Jean; her infant brother, Richard; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Marion and Russell Konsinowski and Virginia and Robert Petak; and nephews.

Private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

