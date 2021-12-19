Lorraine M. Kastensen

August 9, 1932—December 11, 2021

RACINE—Lorraine Mary (nee Iwaszko) Kastensen, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Oak Creek, WI.

Lorraine was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 9, 1932, daughter of the late Alex and Gladys (nee Stefanski) Iwaszko.

She attended school in Milwaukee and was a graduate of Marquette University School of Medical Technology. Lorraine was employed at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee for several years.

On August 10, 1957, at St. Mathew’s Church in Milwaukee, WI, she was united in marriage to Russell Kastensen. Lorraine was a volunteer at WFH-All Saints and other community organizations. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, and traveling.

Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving is her loving husband of 64 years, Russell; daughters: Ann Kastensen of Minneapolis, MN, Sue Kastensen of Westby, WI; grandchildren: Alex, and Natalie Wikstom; brother-in-law, James Gonyo; niece, Mary Beth Gonyo; nephew, Mark Gonyo.

She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Gertrude (Henry) Serwa and Dolores (James) Gonyo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on December 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at church from 10:00a.m. until mass time at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32.

Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org) or one’s favorite charity have been suggested by the family.

Special thanks to Parkview Gardens, Ascension All-Saints and Seasons Hospice.

