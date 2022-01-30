 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorraine M. (Berg) Wolf

July 29, 1932 - Jan. 25, 2022

RACINE - Lorraine M. (Berg) Wolf passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital on January 25, 2022.

Lorraine was born on July 29, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wolf, of 68 years and her daughter, Deb Wolf.

She worked for Racine Unified in the hot lunch program for twenty years. She was a very sweet and caring person. She had a zest for life and liked camping, bingo, Aquacise, card playing (Skipbo) and beer with foam. She and my Dad loved traveling together. She particularly loved her time as snow birds in Arizona and Florida. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Julie Mertes, Bill (Laurie) Wolf, and Barb Wolf; grandchildren: Nicole Wolf, Josh (Justina) Wolf, Ashley Mertes, Corbin Mertes, Sara Schmalfeldt, Jeff Schmalfeldt, Kristen Schmalfeldt and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be a service at St. Richard's Catholic Church on February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., 1503 Grand Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

