Lorraine M. (Berg) Wolf

Lorraine was born on July 29, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Wolf, of 68 years and her daughter, Deb Wolf.

She worked for Racine Unified in the hot lunch program for twenty years. She was a very sweet and caring person. She had a zest for life and liked camping, bingo, Aquacise, card playing (Skipbo) and beer with foam. She and my Dad loved traveling together. She particularly loved her time as snow birds in Arizona and Florida. She loved spending time with her family.