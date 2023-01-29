Lorraine J. McCray

Oct. 4, 1935 – Jan. 25, 2023
RACINE—Lorraine Jeanette McCray, age 87, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, WI, October 4, 1935, daughter of the late Jacob and Norma (Nee: Bach) Schwartz.
Lorraine graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1953” and had taken classes at Gateway Technical College. In her early years she enjoyed ice skating, swimming, roller skating, and playing sports. She met her sweetheart and the love of her life, Patrick W. McCray and on February 13, 1954, they were united in marriage. They were blessed with four children, Deborah, Patrick J., Thomas, and Timothy and almost celebrated 62 years together until his passing December 25, 2015. Lorraine enjoyed Christmas, holidays, birthdays, and vacations with the grandchildren when they graduated from high school. With her husband Patrick, they enjoyed cruises, travels to Ireland and China, winters in Arizona, golf, bingo, trips to the casino, cross stitching, and celebrating anniversaries with her children. She was an avid Packer, Bucks, and Brewer fan who enjoyed Country Western and Gospel Music, watching Johnny Carson, Seinfeld and all the old TV shows. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children: Deborah (John) Wasikowski of Greenfield, WI; Patrick J. (Cyndi) McCray of Racine; Timothy (Annette) McCray of Phoenix; daughter-in-law Toni McCray of Racine; grandchildren; great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Margaret Krivsky and George Schwartz; other relatives and, friends and especially her dear friends @ Belle Tower Place. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; grandsons: Tyler and Kendal; siblings: Henry Schwartz; Clarence Schwartz; Evelyn Larsen and Norma Guentzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:30 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30 am until 10:20 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Luke’s Medical Center Neuro 10th Floor along with the Neuro & Cardiac ICU’s.
