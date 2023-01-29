Lorraine J. McCray

Lorraine graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1953” and had taken classes at Gateway Technical College. In her early years she enjoyed ice skating, swimming, roller skating, and playing sports. She met her sweetheart and the love of her life, Patrick W. McCray and on February 13, 1954, they were united in marriage. They were blessed with four children, Deborah, Patrick J., Thomas, and Timothy and almost celebrated 62 years together until his passing December 25, 2015. Lorraine enjoyed Christmas, holidays, birthdays, and vacations with the grandchildren when they graduated from high school. With her husband Patrick, they enjoyed cruises, travels to Ireland and China, winters in Arizona, golf, bingo, trips to the casino, cross stitching, and celebrating anniversaries with her children. She was an avid Packer, Bucks, and Brewer fan who enjoyed Country Western and Gospel Music, watching Johnny Carson, Seinfeld and all the old TV shows. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who will be dearly missed.