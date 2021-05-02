 Skip to main content
Lorraine I. Secanky
RACINE — Mrs. Lorraine I. Secanky, 102, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

A private service took place in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Rev. David Gehne officiated. Memorials have been suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

