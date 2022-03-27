Jan. 11, 1927—March 20, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Lorraine G. Lincoln, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, was born to eternal life on March 20, 2022, after having completed more than 95 years of life devoted to her family and her Christian faith. Lorraine died in her home of natural causes. She was surrounded by her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren for the last three days of her life.

Lorraine was born on January 11, 1927, in rural Spring Prairie, Wisconsin. Her parents were Francis Weber and Dora (Schumacher) Weber. Lorraine grew up on a farm, learning the tough lessons of survival during the depression and into the beginning of World War II.

On March 17, 1951, Lorraine married George B. Lincoln. They resided in Union Grove and raised their family of three children.

Lorraine worked for three decades as an employee of the State of Wisconsin, Department of Health Services, Southern Wisconsin Center, as a personal care giver. She enjoyed tending her garden, canning food for the family, and hosting family get-togethers. She also enjoyed spending time in their cabin up north.

Lorraine was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters: Sandra Mischo, Elise (James) Pitts; and son, Patrick (Susan) Lincoln. She has seven grandchildren: Steve (Nichole) Mischo, Pamela Mischo; Gregory (Leigh) Pitts, Nicholas (Aliya) Pitts; David (Paige) Lincoln, Hannah (Michael) Stich, and Elizabeth Lincoln. Lorraine has 14 great-grandchildren: Jacob and Molly Mischo; Tyler and Trevor Mischo; Domonic, Natalie, Alaina, Nina and Louis Pitts; Eleanor, Lincoln and Georgia Pitts; Madelyn and Brianna Lincoln. She is further survived by a brother, Denny (Joyce) Weber; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Lincoln; sister, Blanch (Barney) Schultz; and brother, Larry (Rhoda) Weber; and an infant grandson, Paul Mischo.

There will be visitation at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 5501 North Cumberland Avenue, Suite #101, Chicago, IL 60656.

