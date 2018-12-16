Lorraine G. Arndt
August 19, 1929 - December 5, 2018
RACINE - Lorraine G. Arndt, age 89, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Racine, August 19, 1929, daughter of the late Edward and Maude (Nee: Putman) Arndt.
She was employed by Eagle Luggage for twenty-five years, retiring in 2001. Lorraine led a very quiet life. She enjoyed spending time reading, watching movies, eating out with friends, and testing her luck playing slots, bingo and scratch offs.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Arndt; nephew, James (Julia) Arndt of Burlington; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Ronald and Elaine Arndt.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or one's favorite charity have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Ridgewood Care Center, and to her dear friend and constant companion, Jean Ratliff, for all their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.