CAROL STREAM, IL — Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski, age 95, formerly of Racine and a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lorraine was born September 27, 1925 in Racine, WI to Stanley and Ruby (nee: Hibbard) Jacobs.

Lorraine was a graduate of Horlick High School, working briefly in Racine before taking up the challenge of homemaker and mother to her three children. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Brusko, Lorraine was an active member of the Racine Bible Church.

Lorraine was married to Robert O. Black on June 24, 1950 and was the mother of Barb (1951); Tim (1954) and Rob (1957). She is survived by, Tim (Lois) Black of Keller, TX and Rob (Sondra) Black of Westlake Village, CA; her son-in-law, John Walker of Wheaton, IL; her step-son Gary (Christine) Doperalski of Huntington Beach, CA; and her step-son-in-law, Thom Allison of Canon Beach, OR. Lorraine is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.