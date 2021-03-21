 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski
0 comments

Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski

Sept. 27, 1925—March 18, 2021

CAROL STREAM, IL — Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski, age 95, formerly of Racine and a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lorraine was born September 27, 1925 in Racine, WI to Stanley and Ruby (nee: Hibbard) Jacobs.

Lorraine was a graduate of Horlick High School, working briefly in Racine before taking up the challenge of homemaker and mother to her three children. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Brusko, Lorraine was an active member of the Racine Bible Church.

Lorraine was married to Robert O. Black on June 24, 1950 and was the mother of Barb (1951); Tim (1954) and Rob (1957). She is survived by, Tim (Lois) Black of Keller, TX and Rob (Sondra) Black of Westlake Village, CA; her son-in-law, John Walker of Wheaton, IL; her step-son Gary (Christine) Doperalski of Huntington Beach, CA; and her step-son-in-law, Thom Allison of Canon Beach, OR. Lorraine is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lorraine was later married to her second husband, Walter T, Doperalski, on March 12, 1994. Lorraine was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert O. Black (1988); second husband, Walter T. Doperalski (2015); her daughter, Barbara Walker (2014); her sister, Dorothy (the late Steve) Brusko; and her step-daughter, Lynne Allison (2020).

A private service and interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI 53177

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News