Sept. 27, 1925—March 18, 2021
CAROL STREAM, IL — Lorraine C. Black-Doperalski, age 95, formerly of Racine and a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lorraine was born September 27, 1925 in Racine, WI to Stanley and Ruby (nee: Hibbard) Jacobs.
Lorraine was a graduate of Horlick High School, working briefly in Racine before taking up the challenge of homemaker and mother to her three children. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Brusko, Lorraine was an active member of the Racine Bible Church.
Lorraine was married to Robert O. Black on June 24, 1950 and was the mother of Barb (1951); Tim (1954) and Rob (1957). She is survived by, Tim (Lois) Black of Keller, TX and Rob (Sondra) Black of Westlake Village, CA; her son-in-law, John Walker of Wheaton, IL; her step-son Gary (Christine) Doperalski of Huntington Beach, CA; and her step-son-in-law, Thom Allison of Canon Beach, OR. Lorraine is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Lorraine was later married to her second husband, Walter T, Doperalski, on March 12, 1994. Lorraine was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert O. Black (1988); second husband, Walter T. Doperalski (2015); her daughter, Barbara Walker (2014); her sister, Dorothy (the late Steve) Brusko; and her step-daughter, Lynne Allison (2020).
A private service and interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI 53177
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.