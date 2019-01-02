April 1, 1939—December 28, 2018
WATERFORD—Bakke, Lorraine age 79 of Waterford. On Friday, December 28, 2018, Lorraine Bakke, loving wife and mother, and grandmother, passed into the presence of Jesus at age 79 while surrounded by family and friends.
Lorraine was born on April 1, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to Lester and Virginia (Plucker) Frenz. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1957, and received a bachelor’s of arts in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in 1965. On August 11, 1961, she married Gilbert Benjamin Bakke and raised four children. From 1983 to her retirement in 2018, she worked as an office manager at Aber Cutters and Bakke Electric Inc.
Lorraine was the embodiment of unconditional love and had the rare gift of being able to see everyone not just for who they are, but for their God-given potential. Lorraine loved the natural world – especially flowers – and music, playing the saxophone and piano in high school and college. Lorraine was known far and wide for what her nieces and nephews called “Lorraine’s hugs.” Her joy and compassion touched all who knew her.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne, her brothers Frederick and Philip, her father, Lester, and her mother, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, and her four children and their spouses, Lila (Jim Giantomasi), Laura (Joel Barbieri), Jim (Brenda McNeece), and Rebekah (Tom Kowalski); her brother, Lester, Jr., five grandchildren (Lori-Lynn, Ashley, Vanessa, Joline and Catherine); and seven nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday January 3rd at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford from 11:00 AM-12:45 PM. Services will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday. Family gathering and luncheon in the church reception hall to follow. Private Interment at Norway Hill Cemetery.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
