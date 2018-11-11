Lorraine B. Podhola

May 20, 1929—November 4, 2018
WATERFORD—Lorraine Beatrice Podhola, 89, formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on May 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Anton and Loretta (nee: Schimmel) Bergerson.
On March 23, 1946 Lorraine was united in marriage to Milo Podhola at the Jim Falls Methodist Church.
She found great enjoyment in sewing, cooking, dancing, and she especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Duane (Janet) Podhola of Florida, Darrell (Kaye) Podhola of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Darlene Friend of Racine, Darwin (Gayle) Podhola of Mukwonago, and Dawn (Todd) Hush of Racine; grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, Alvin (Joanne) Bergerson of Chippewa Falls.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Milo on September 18, 1988, daughter, Diane Rosenberg, son, Dean Podhola, grandson, James Rosenberg, brother, Clifford Bergerson, twin sister, Loretta Patrow, and special friend, Austin Miller.
Lorraine will be laid to rest in the spring of 2019 next to her husband Milo in Cadott, WI at Bohemian National cemetery.
