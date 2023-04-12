Nov. 19, 1938—Apr. 6, 2023

MIDWAY, AR/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Lorraine Annette Sliker, 84, passed away at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Lorraine was born to the late Lester and Esther (nee Criplean) Loppnow on November 19, 1938, in Racine. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Sliker on October 6, 1990, at Christ Church United Methodist in Racine. They were married for 26 years until Bill’s passing in October of 2016.

Lorraine resided in Arkansas for the past 25 years. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing piano. Lorraine and Bill enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and riding motorcycles together. Above all, she loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them.

Lorraine will be deeply missed by her loving daughters: Nancy (Curtis) DeHart and Mary (Dale) Fick; grandchildren: Rachel DeHart, Shane (Jessica) DeHart, Jessica Fick, and Jacqueline Fick; great-grandchildren: Katrina, Kyra, Riley, Amari, Avi, Diem, and Dahlia; great-grandson, Gabriel; siblings: Betty Craig and Ronald Loppnow; along with many other relatives and friends.

Lorraine is predeceased by her husband, William Sliker; and daughter, Linda Lee Keeran.

A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. George Kafer officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment with a service of committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. Memorials in Lorraine’s name may be directed to Community Paws of Wisconsin (1587 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54302) and/or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chrissy and the entire ICU staff from Baxter Healthcare of Mountain Home, Arkansas, for their wonderful care of Lorraine.

