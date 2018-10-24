June 15th, 1934—October 20th, 2018
BURLINGTON—Lorraine A. Baumeister, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 20th, 2018.
She was born June 15th, 1934 to the late Alex and Lillian Probst in Rib Lake, WI. Lorraine later moved to the Burlington area, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1952. September 12th, 1953 Lorraine married the love of her life Jerome Baumeister; and they shared a little shy of 60 beautiful years of marriage and raised six children together.
Lorraine was a loving soul; she enjoyed taking care of others. She also loved cooking and baking, and was known for hosting picnics for her close family and friends on major holidays like 4th of July and Labor Day. She also liked old country music and polka dancing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, including her beloved four legged family members.
Lorraine will be dearly missed by her loving children Nick ( Diane) Baumeister, Joe Baumeister, Linda (Ron) Hegemann, Debra (Ben Elwell) Pieters, Luke (Cheryl Rindfleisch) Baumeister, and her 15 adoring grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Loretta Probst, Alex Probst, Ruth Ann Barlow, Ron Probst, Larry Probst, Jim Probst, Jane Johnson, John Probst, her sister-in-law Mary Lou (John) Braun, and many other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Baumeister, her son Jacob Baumeister, her parents Alex and Lillian Probst, her in-laws Bernard and Alice Baumeister, her sisters Rose Kohmen and Lillian Blumenberg, her brothers and sisters in-law Ervin Baumeister, Delores Baumeister Merlin Blumenberg, Paul Kohmen, Bob Linneman, and Romayne Linneman.
A celebration of Lorraine’s life will take place on Saturday October 27th, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (108 McHenry Street Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 9:30am to 10:45am, followed by 11:00am memorial mass.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Drive
Waterford, WI 53185
262-514-4600
