January 14, 1936 - September 4, 2018
VERONA - Lorna Westcott Cohill, 82, died peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2018 in Verona, Wisconsin.
Born on January 14, 1936 in Leicester, England, she was predeceased by her parents, Horace Clifford Westcott and Josephine Cooke Westcott Buzcyk, her husband Donald F. Cohill (2013) and her son Andrew S. Cohill (1992).
Having been born in England, Lorna lived there during WWII and moved to the USA with her father and brother in 1951 when she was 15. She attended Radnor High School in Philadelphia, PA and upon graduation she attended one semester at Auburn University in Alabama, before moving back to Pennsylvania and attending the University of Pennsylvania.
Lorna is survived by her 3 daughters Karen (Galván), Linda (Willkomm), and Julie (Lueken), their husbands, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Lorna had a strong commitment to God and her family. She was a loyal friend and had a wealth of knowledge in many areas. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
In keeping with her wishes, a private memorial service will occur at a later time with her family. We know many of you loved Lorna and if you would like to read more of her story it can be found at www.lornacohill.com.
