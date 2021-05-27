June 24, 1961—May 8, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, TN—Lori M. Mattes, age 59, passed away unexpectedly from an illness on May 8, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN. Lori was born in Racine, WI and was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, Class of ‘79. She loved spending time with her kids and family.

In 2008, Lori moved to Chattanooga where she fell in love with the mountains. She has three children and two step-daughters, but if anyone ever asked, she always said she had five kids. She also had two fur babies, her cats Lenny and Squiggy. She will be truly missed by her children, grandkids, family and friends.

Lori is preceded in death by her both of her parents. Surviving her are her five children: Matt Daniels (Katie), Theresa Daniels (Isaac), Kaylee (Jeff) Gursky, Christine Bowman, Steven Mattes; her six grandkids: Brady, Savannah, Baylin, Seth, Pam, Michele; her two sisters: Cheri (Art) Molenda, Sue McMorrow; her two brothers: Kevin (Jody) Zirkelbach, Patrick (Robyn) Zirkelbach; as well as many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a church service to follow at 6:00 p.m.