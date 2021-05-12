Jan. 11, 1962—May 2, 2021

RACINE—Lori Le Schultz, 59, passed away on May 2, 2021 at her home in Racine. Lori was born to Mary Ann Bath and Ruben Schultz.

She was preceded in death by parents, Mary Ann Bath, Ruben and Jane Schultz.

Lori is survived by her children: Alaina Swirkowski of Las Vegas, Joseph Swirkowski of Denver and honorary daughter, Meredith Lewis of Racine. Lori’s sisters: Vera Kittleson and Tammy Barnes of Wisconsin, Mary Turner, Roxanne McGahan and Janet Clark of Arkansas and Rosanne Black of Texas. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Lori was an avid reader and very active in her community. She was loved very much by family, friends and inspired everyone she met.

Lori’s wish was that no service or viewing so her wish we will grant. Her children, Alaina and Joseph will spread her ashes over Red Rock in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers please donate to the MS Foundation in Lori’s name.