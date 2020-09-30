Lori Jeanne Fallon

In her alone time, she was often busy crafting gifts for others. She loved to crochet hats, mittens, scarves and blankets. Lori’s affinities were red lipstick, hamburgers, a smoke and a Coke (Coca-Cola), singing, and collecting small momentos. She was inquisitive and genuinely curious about the world, and researched topics from A to Z. Most recently, she read an entire fleet of encyclopedias. Lori had an immense passion for journaling and record keeping. She always had a pen and paper nearby, to capture notes and thoughts along the way. Lori was charismatic, had a booming voice, and would not hold back with her opinions and thoughts. She often started the conversation with “What in the h-—- is going on around here?” followed by her classic grin and infectious laugh. She never let life’s obstacles slow her down, or inhibit her pursuit of living life to the fullest. Her unique individualism will be missed by those who knew and loved her.