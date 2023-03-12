Lori J. (nee Klessner) Borland was peacefully born to eternal life on March 2, 2023 at age 61, after a courageous battle against cancer. Beloved wife of Randy S. Borland. Dear daughter of Donna and the late Charles Klessner. Much loved by “Pops,” Denny Kirschbaum. Loving mother of David Hundseder. Fond sister of Todd (Jodi) and Scott (Crystal). Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Lori was an avid genealogist for over forty years, and a lifelong gardener and lover of nature. Her endless curiosity led her to a great many other interests and hobbies, from studying the exploration of space and the cosmos, to collecting rocks, minerals and numerous, varied artifacts. She was interested in science, sci-fi, film noir, and owned a book collection to rival many a public library. She had a passion for childhood education and entertainment. But above all these things, she considered her greatest milestone to be her son.