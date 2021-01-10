1971—2020

Lori Golden, 49, formerly of Racine, WI passed away unexpectedly at The Physician’s Hospital in Anadarko, Oklahoma on December 27, 2020.

Lori was born of Feb. 5, 1971 to Lula Mae Golden. From birth she was adopted and raised by Naomie and Charles Anderson. From an early age, Lori exhibited great artistic abilities, and loved to draw. Lori also loved listening to music, watching movies, and enjoyed visiting the beach. Most of all, Lori loved spending time with her family, loved her family very much, and was loved by her family.

Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents Willie Mae and Joe Golden, her birth mother Lula Mae Golden, her adopted mother Naomie Anderson, and a number of aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children Tanisha(James) Stokes, Tiamber Ramsey, Trina Viney, and Trent Viney. Grandchildren Joshua Allen and Makay Allen. Father Charles Anderson. Siblings Annetta Anderson, Dwight(Treva) Anderson, Daud(Lakisha) Ahmad. Uncle Darrell Anderson,, Uncles Terry and Stevie Golden. Aunts Caroline and Charrelle Golden, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and will be sadly missed by all.