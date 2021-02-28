Loretta R. Holmdohl (nee: Keeran)

1937—2021
Loretta R. Holmdohl, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home, with her children present Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born in Bloomington, IL on March 11, 1937 daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Nee: Greene) Keeran.
Loretta worked for many years at Metal-Lab Company founded by her parents Arthur and Ruth Keeran. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Loretta loved spending her winters in Marco Island, FL. She was generous and donated to numerous charities.
Survivors include her children, Wendy Otto, Kim Holmdohl, Rodney (Sally) Holmdohl; grandchildren, Chris Otto, Megan (Matt) Charnon, Quinn Holmdohl, William, Jason and Sean Holmdohl, Jessica Lohnhardt and Max (Lindsay) Lohnhardt; great grandchildren, Lyla and Lucy Charnon; cousins, nieces, nephews’ other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Holmdohl, long time companion, Don Schaefer, son, Michael Holmdohl and brother Roger Keeran.
Funeral services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Thursday 10:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of one’s choice have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Nurse Heather with Ascension Hospice Care for her loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
