Loretta R. Holmdohl (nee: Keeran)

Loretta R. Holmdohl, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home, with her children present Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born in Bloomington, IL on March 11, 1937 daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Nee: Greene) Keeran.

Funeral services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Thursday 10:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of one’s choice have been suggested.