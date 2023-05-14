April 17, 1930 – April 29, 2023

RACINE—Loretta M. Pichelman, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2023, at the age of 93. She is now reunited with the love of her life of 70 years, her dear husband, Wally.

Loretta was born in Hancock, Wisconsin to the late Glen and Bertha Goodwin on April 17, 1930. She was united in marriage to Walter “Wally” Pichelman on January 7, 1950, in Plover, Wisconsin. Loretta worked as a company administrator for Racine County Institution for 30 years, retiring in 1990. During retirement, she volunteered at The Sunny Shop at Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant.

Loretta was a former member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. She loved working on puzzles and listening to country western music. Loretta enjoyed eating popcorn, thick pieces of cheddar cheese, and chocolate turtles from the Long Grove Confectionery in Illinois. She enjoyed going to Sunday rummage sales and watching plays at the Racine Theater Guild. Loretta was an avid collector of porcelain Hummel figurines and dolls.

Loretta will be lovingly remembered by her children: Pete (Christine Dietrich) Pichelman, David (Carol Wenner) Pichelman, and Marilyn (Stephen) Morrissey; grandchildren: Kristen (Ryan) Dembroski, Jennifer (Dan) Sinnen, Stephen (Ali) Pichelman, Michael (Sarah) Morrissey, Jessica (Sean) Cain, Sean Morrissey, Tracy Pichelman, David Pichelman, Sam (Jessica) Pichelman, and Sara (Juan) Gonzalez; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Ronald) Knull; brother-in-law, Ed Pichelman; sisters-in-law: MaryAnn Milanowski, Shirley Goodwin, and Linda Goodwin; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; brothers: Eugene, Gayle, and Richard Goodwin; sister-in-law, Patricia Pichelman; and brother-in-law, Tom Milanowski.

Private services for the family were held at the Wilson Funeral Home with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery – Hwy 32 in Caledonia. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and to share memories of Loretta.

