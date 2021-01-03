Loretta Mae Wnuck “Sweet Pea”, 81, of Leesburg, FL passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1939 in Racine, WI. Loretta married Raymond Wnuck on February 14, 1981. She was a senior secretary for S.C. Johnson Wax. She will be remembered as a Loving wife, mother, grandma, and sister. Loretta loved to read, draw, paint and go camping. She played on the ladies softball team at Holiday RV Village where she also helped start “Snack Shack” for softball. Loretta belonged to the Clown Club and was known as Sweet Pea.