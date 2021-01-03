 Skip to main content
Loretta Mae Wnuck
Loretta Mae Wnuck

1939—2020

Loretta Mae Wnuck “Sweet Pea”, 81, of Leesburg, FL passed away on December 16, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1939 in Racine, WI. Loretta married Raymond Wnuck on February 14, 1981. She was a senior secretary for S.C. Johnson Wax. She will be remembered as a Loving wife, mother, grandma, and sister. Loretta loved to read, draw, paint and go camping. She played on the ladies softball team at Holiday RV Village where she also helped start “Snack Shack” for softball. Loretta belonged to the Clown Club and was known as Sweet Pea.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elsie Larsen; and brother-in-law Marty Gulbrandson.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 40 years, Raymond Wnuck; son Vince Fiorita, daughter Patricia Fiorita, daughter Teri Chanlynn, son Adam Wnuck, son Eric Wnuck; and sister Shirly Gulbrandson.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta’s name to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org/ .

